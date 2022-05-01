Kejriwal Takes Jibe At Gujarat Govt Over Exam Paper Leaks; 'will Enter Guinness Book'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took a jibe at the BJP, saying the party's state government in Gujarat will be added to the Guinness Book of World Records for the highest number of exam paper leaks being reported. Kejriwal also listed the back to back paper leaks under the BJP administration in Gujarat.

He said, "In 2014 papers leaked in the main officers' exams of the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC); In 2015, again papers of the Gujarat Talati exams were leaked. The same happened in the 2016 Surendranagar and Gandhinagar Talati exams. TET papers were also leaked and were available online prior to the commencement of the examinations. In 2018, the exams to three different institutional papers were leaked. In 2019, the non-secretariat papers were leaked. The head clerk exam papers were leaked in 2021 followed by paper leaks in the Gujarat Power Development Corporation paper."

Kejriwal's tirade came while addressing a public rally in the Bharuch district of Gujarat in the runup to the assembly elections in the BJP-ruled stated later this year.

Earlier on April 30, Kejriwal took a jibe at the BJP after PM Narendra Modi held a meeting with BJP leaders in Gujarat and tweeted, “Is the BJP going to dissolve the Gujarat Legislative Assembly and announce the Gujarat elections next week? So Afraid of AAP?”

After carrying out a mega roadshow in Ahmedabad alongside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann earlier in April, Kejriwal claimed that out of the fear of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP will prepone the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. During his address, Kejriwal also urged the people of Gujarat to give AAP one chance to rule the state.

"There is a buzz all around. My people have told me that they are scared of AAP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Why are you scared of AAP? We are small people. They are scared of you-the people. They have decided to prepone the Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Do not worry, come together. Whether they conduct them (polls) in June, July, or December, this time AAP should be in power.''

The BJP has been winning the assembly elections in Gujarat since 2001 when PM Narendra Modi took over the reins of the state. In the 2017 elections, BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas Congress bagged 77 seats.