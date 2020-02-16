'BJP Or Cong, I Am Everyone's CM': Kejriwal Takes Oath As Delhi CM With A Rousing Speech

In a rousing speech that began with chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Inquilab Zindabad', third-time CM Arvind Kejriwal declared that he will be the CM for every Delhiite irrespective of political inclination and would seek the Modi government's cooperation to make Delhi a "world-class city". Kejriwal took the oath of office and secrecy at the Ramlila ground on Sunday after his party won a consecutive majority of 62 seats in the 70-member Assembly.

READ | Kapil Mishra's Letter To Arvind Kejriwal Continues His Communal Rant, Enlist 4 Appeals

Here are the key highlights of Kejriwal's near 20-minute speech

'Your son is now Delhi CM'

Addressing thousands of people at Ramlila ground, Arvind Kejriwal, "All of you call your natives and tell them that their son is now Delhi CM and there's no worry now. In the election, some voted for BJP, Congress and other parties but now I am the CM of all Delhiites. I never held any bias for anyone in the last five years. We worked for everyone irrespective of whether they are BJP or Congress members. Now the election is over and all two crore Delhiites are now my family."

He added, "We were abused during the election campaign by our opponents but today we forgive them. I also appeal to all parties to let go of political discourse earlier and work together with us."

READ | Arvind Kejriwal Takes Oath As Delhi CM For Third Time At Ramlila Maidan

Kejriwal's message to PM Modi

CM Arvind Kejriwal said that he wants to cooperate with the Centre to make Delhi a world-class capital and noted the PM's absence in this event. "I had invited PM Narendra Modi for the event but he couldn't make it due to other engagements. But I would still seek blessings from the PM and Centre to make progress in Delhi."

'Delhiites made new brand of politics'

"You have created a new brand of politics in Delhi — the politics of work, school, hospital, 24x7 affordable electricity, water, good roads, women security, corruption-free and 21st century India. When every kid of India will get a good education, then the Tricolour will fly high with pride. When every person in India will get good healthcare, then the Tricolour will fly high with pride. When every woman will feel respected and secure and every youth will shed the tag of unemployed, then the Tricolour will fly high with pride. When people will get access to basic facilities, when they will rise above religion and caste as part of one community and when they will take India forward, then the Tricolour will fly high with pride."

Kejriwal went on to say that since his government's work on the social sector, now if anywhere, a politician says that public schools and hospitals can't get better, then "people there say look at Delhi". He went on to say that Delhi is not run by him or his part but by "teachers, doctors, autorickshaw drivers, students, bus drivers, traders and factory workers".

READ | 'Aam Aadmi' To 3-time Delhi CM: A Look At Arvind Kejriwal's Tumultuous Journey In Politics

'Shame on me if...'

Taking an aim on critics who say Arvind Kejriwal is making everything free, the CM said that everything in nature in free from God. "Kejriwal loves the people of Delhi, people of Delhi love Kejriwal; this love is priceless. Shame on me if I, as CM, charge my kids for good education or patients for their treatment."

A song to conclude

CM Arvind Kejriwal then recited a popular Hindi song – 'Hum Honge Kamyab (We will succeed)' – and asked the audience to repeat the lyrics after him. The audience enthusiastically engaged on this, waving the Tricolour and nodding their heads in melody.

READ | 'Nayak', 'Singham' Posters Put Up At Ramlila Maidan For Kejriwal's Oath Taking Ceremony