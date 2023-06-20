Kejriwal To Challenge Centre's Ordinance On Powers

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Centre's ordinance on the control of services in Delhi places the chief secretary above the Cabinet and the AAP dispensation will challenge it in the Supreme Court.

Kejriwal, who was addressing a press conference here after attending the first meeting of the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA), also said powers of the elected government have been snatched through the ordinance.

The chief minister claimed the Centre wants to control Delhi through IAS officers.

"An officer has been given charge above every minister. The Centre wants to control the Delhi government through officers. The ordinance has placed the Delhi chief secretary above the Cabinet," he charged.

Officers have the power to reject decisions taken by ministers, he said.

Kejriwal said a few days before the NCCSA meeting, he received a file regarding the suspension of an officer.

"I put down a few queries but the file never came back to me. The file was sent to the lieutenant governor and the officer was suspended saying that two members (of the NCCSA) have approved. The NCCSA is futile. We will take all matters to the Supreme Court," he said.