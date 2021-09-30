Unveiling his second set of poll promises to Punjab, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, promised free and quality healthcare to all if AAP is voted to power in the state. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal offered free healthcare, free medicine, tests, operation, a state health card, 16,000 mohalla clinics, new hospitals and free treatment of all road accident victims. AAP faces a weakened Congress and a resurgent Akali Dal for the Punjab polls in February 2022.

Kejriwal offers free healthcare

#KejriwalDiDujiGuarantee



1️⃣FREE & QUALITY Healthcare for ALL

2️⃣All Medicines, Tests, Operations to be FREE

3️⃣Health-card for All

4️⃣16000 Pind/Mohalla Clinics

5️⃣New World-class Govt Hospitals to be built, old ones to be revamped

6️⃣Free treatment of all Road Accident Victims pic.twitter.com/Kw87YIT4h6 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 30, 2021

When asked how he would be able to afford it, he said, "People ask where will the money come from? We saved 150 crores in making a flyover in Delhi and in that 150 crores the whole of Delhi's Medicines became free. Just like this, money will come by ending corruption!".

On being for AAP's Punjab CM face, Kejriwal remained non-committal, saying, "It will be announced when the times comes". Refusing to commit Bhagwant Mann as the CM pick, he added, "Bhagwant is my brother. HE earned in lakhs in entertainment, now he works for nothing". Moreover, Kejriwal remained mum when asked if Sidhu would join AAP saying, "It is a hypothetical question. If any such thing happens, I will tell you."

In his previous visit, Kejriwal promised free power upto 300 units per month. He also offered to waive off old/pending bills, assured free electricity for farmers and 24/7 uninterrupted power supply. Kejriwal has also offered to share the paddy solvent with Punjab farmers to avoid stubble burning and causing pollution.

लोग पूछते हैं पैसा कहाँ से आएगा?



हमने दिल्ली में एक Flyover बनाने में 150 करोड़ बचाया और उस 150 करोड़ में पूरी Delhi की Medicines FREE हो गई।



ऐसे ही Corruption खत्म करके पैसा आएगा!



-CM @ArvindKejriwal #KejriwalDiDujiGuarantee pic.twitter.com/NhLLB2MqEO — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 30, 2021

Moreover, AAP has thrown its weight behind the farmers, voting against the Farm Bills in Parliament. Later, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and all AAP MLAs tore copies of the Centre's Farm Laws in the Delhi Assembly, before passing a resolution against the farm laws. Moreover, both Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh have met Tikait and addressed Kisan Mahapanchayats in UP. Delhi government has also supplied free water, wi-fi, medical facilities, toilets, food and legal aid to the protesting farmers at Delhi borders. Recently, AAP tried to field its own lawyers for the police cases against farmers, but was turned down by Delhi L-G.

AAP's Punjab campaign

In 2017, Congress which had roped in poll strategist Prashant Kishor for both Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi Assembly was successful in electing Captain Amarinder Singh as CM, beating AAP which won only 20 seats in the 117-seat Assembly. While AAP tried to pitch Kejriwal's development policies against the Congress veteran, Singh cruised to an easy victory based on his 25-year-old political career. Incidentally, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal roped in Kishor for his re-election bid in 2020 and won 62 of the 70 seats. AAP which had won 4 seats and 25% voteshare in 2014 Lok Sabha polls was reduced to just one seat in 2019.