Kejriwal Upset Over Hindu Conversion Tape As AAP Remains Silent On Its Minister: Sources

AAP's Rajendra Pal Gautam was spotted where mass conversion of Hindus took place. Participants were asked to renounce their faith in Hindu gods by taking oaths.

Ajay Sharma
Rajender Pal Gautam

Image: Twitter/@AdvRajendraPal/PTI


A mega controversy erupted on Friday after a video showing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam attending a Hindu conversion event surfaced on social media. As seen in the tape, the participants were asked to renounce their faith in Hindu gods by taking vows such as, 'I will never consider Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh as God and won't worship them'.

Although Aam Aadmi Party has not officially reacted to the controversy yet, but as sources inform, AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is upset with minister Gautam after the video of the Hindu conversion event went viral on the internet. This development holds significance as now the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is demanding the sacking of the AAP minister. 

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader and Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari demanded that AAP Minister Rajendra Gautam should be removed from the party immediately. Speaking over the Hindu conversion tape, Tiwari said, "This is an insult to Hinduism and Buddhism. The AAP ministers are attempting to incite riots. The minister should immediately be removed from the party." Further he said that they are going to submit a complaint against the AAP minister.

AAP leader participates in mass conversion rally

Rajendra Pal Gautam, who holds the portfolios of Social Welfare, SC and ST, Cooperative, Gurudwara Elections and Women & Child Development in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, took to Twitter on October 5 and spoke about the said event; he wrote 'over 10,000 intellectuals in Delhi converted from Hinduism to Buddhism on Dussehra and took an oath to rid India of caste and untouchability.'

In the video shared by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, a preacher is heard administering an oath, "I will never consider Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh as God and won't worship them. I will never consider Ram and Krishna as God and won't worship them. I will not follow Gauri Ganpati and any other God and Goddess of Hindu religion and won't worship them." Tiwari also questioned the AAP on why it is against Hinduism to this extent. The BJP has also asked the minister to apologise to the Hindu community and the nation. 

