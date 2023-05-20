Kejriwal Vs Centre: All You Need To Know About Key Body That Puts Power Back In LG Office

The Centre brought in an ordinance on Friday reinstating the powers of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and creating a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from DANICS cadre. The ordinance empowers the Delhi L-G to have the final say in the services department regarding transfer, posting, vigilance and other incidental matters. The Centre will have the power to make rules on matters like tenure of office, salaries and allowances, provident funds, powers, duties and functions of officers.

Here is all you need to know about the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023.

Centre's ordinance empowers Delhi LG

According to a release by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the National Capital Civil Services Authority will comprise the Delhi Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Home Secretary of the Delhi government. However, it also established that "in case of difference of opinion, the decision of the Lieutenant Governor shall be final."

"In view of its special status as a national capital, a scheme of administration has to be formulated by law, to balance both local and national democratic interests which are at stake, which would reflect the aspirations of the people through joint and collective responsibility of both the Government of India and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD)," the release by the Law Ministry read.

Notably, this ordinance was introduced just few days after the Supreme Court ruling which said that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over all but three services-- public order, land and police.

"All matters required to be decided by the authority shall be decided by majority of votes of the members present and voting," the ordinance says. However, the voting would be ineffective if it varies with the L-G's opinion.

This move is likely to fuel the conflict between L-G VK Saxena and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as the former can overturn decisions in service-related matters and make the government reconsider.