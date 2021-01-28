'Kejriwal Wanted Delhi To Burn': Gautam Gambhir Tears Into Delhi CM's Silence On Rioters

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir unleashed a stern attack on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day which saw over 300 Delhi Police personnel sustain injuries. The BJP MP remarked that Kejriwal 'wanted Delhi to Burn' as he cited that the AAP chief had not even condemned the violence that broke out on Tuesday. Gambhir also highlighted Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the police personnel who sustained injuries while attempting to control the mob that turned violent on Tuesday and also breached the Red Fort.

Shri Amit Shah visited our bravehearts who despite facing life threatening situations showed restraint. But not a word of condemnation against the mob by CM @ArvindKejriwal. It is clear he wanted Delhi to BURN! #PunjabOverDelhi — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 28, 2021

Delhi CM breaks silence

Issuing his first response to the riots in Delhi on Republic Day, CM Arvind Kejriwal labelled the incidents as 'unfortunate' and called for a strict inquiry on those responsible for the violence. The Delhi CM, however, downplayed the violence and said that the farmers' issue remains relevant as they have been agitating since 60 days.

"Whatever happened on 26 January was unfortunate. The real culprits should be punished. Not those who are filing cases on fake cases, but those who are responsible for real, the parties who have instigated this should be severely punished," Kejriwal said.

The protesting farmers on January 26 entered the national capital from three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border, as Delhi Police gave their nod for a peaceful protest. However, despite Samyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers entered Delhi. The protesting farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, prompting Delhi Police to use tear gas shells against them.

Law enforcement agencies have swung into action to nab those responsible for the violence on Republic Day. As many as 33 FIRs have been registered at several police stations in the national capital and Look Out Circulars have been issued against 44 people including farm leaders. Farmer leaders including Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav, and Darshan Pal and social activist Medha Patkar are amongst the 37 people named by the Delhi police in the FIRs on the violence during the tractor parade.

Out of these, Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav have been charged with Section 307 of the IPC which pertains to attempt to murder. Several videos have also surfaced of the BKU spokesperson, in which Tikait can be seen giving instigating speeches ahead of the tractor parade.

