Kejriwal will have to go to jail in alleged renovation scam, says BJP's Bidhuri

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday alleged a "scam" in the Rs 45-crore renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence and said the AAP chief will have to go to jail over the issue.

"BJP workers will not rest till Kejriwal is in Tihar Jail," Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said.

Bidhuri was addressing the protesters gathered near Kejriwal's residence for the BJP's dharna, which entered the second day on Tuesday.

He said the chief minister is entitled to Rs 15 lakh for the beautification of his official residence, but he spent Rs 45 crore.

Northeast Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the protest will continue till Kejriwal's "Sheesh Mahal" is opened for people to see his "lavish" life.

The BJP on Monday launched an indefinite dharna near Kejriwal's residence over the issue.

Alleging that there was a "scam" in the expenditure, the BJP has also demanded Kejriwal's resignation.

Bidhuri said the "misdeeds" of Kejriwal and the AAP have been exposed before the people of Delhi and he will be removed from power in 2025. The BJP will form the government in Delhi after the assembly elections, he claimed.

AAP leaders have said that the BJP's attack on Kejriwal was an attempt to divert attention from the real issues faced by the country under the Central government.

Bidhuri said that Delhi chief ministers before Kejriwal used to live in a single bungalow, while he was living in an accommodation that was constructed by joining two bungalows.

It is "shameful" that Kejriwal who entered politics by promising not to take benefit of government facilities now travelled with a convoy of 106 police personnel and 28 vehicles from Delhi and Punjab Police, Bidhuri claimed.

Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra said that Kejriwal's political image is getting "tarnished" with each passing day and the time is not far when common people will ask him about his "palace".