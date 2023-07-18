Kejriwal With Congress After Floating AAP To End Grand Old Party's Brand Of Politics

Arvind Kejriwal joined hands with the Congress to become part of the I.N.D.I.A, the UPA-refurbish 26-party anti-BJP alliance expected to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together. The once anti-corruption crusader whose stated purpose in politics was to end the reign of corruption that had become integral to the Congress party-led UPA II that was in power from 2009-2014, said, "In the last nine years, PM Modi could have done a lot of things, but he destroyed all sectors. We have gathered here not for ourselves but to save the country from hatred."

Speaking to the media, the Delhi chief minister said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a chance to rule the country for the last ten years and he has made a complete mess of almost every sector in the country. He has created hatred among the people, the economy is in shambles, and there is so much inflation so much unemployment in all sectors. Now I think, it is time that the people of this country want to get rid of him, so everyone needs to come together."

Arvind Kejriwal and the art of the flip-flop

For the last few years, Arvind Kejriwal and the Congress have had a will-they-won't-they equation. AAP had also recently held its support to the new coalition conditioned on the Congress party's support in its fight against the Delhi Ordinance. But before the Narendra Modi-led government came to power in 2014, Arvind Kejriwal, as activist and then politician, agitating under the banner of India Against Corruption and after launching his political party, had been one of the fiercest critics of the Congress party.

In 2012, Arvind Kejriwal had said if there was no Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), the Congress would have sold the country. In 2013, the Anna Hazare aide at the time had said, "A corrupt Congress made Manmohan Singh its face at the Centre. Manmohan failed failed to check corruption within the Congress and his own government."

Once fierce critic of Robert Vadra

While Kejriwal joined hands with Sonia Gandhi, he was once a fierce critic of her son-in-law Robert Vadra. "The Congress-led Haryana government has become an agent of DLF. It is not a people's government. How did Vadra's wealth jump from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 300 crore in five years?" Kejriwal had asked in 2013 when Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was the chief minister of Haryana.

Arvind Kejriwal joining the Congress camp is a clear indication of how his politics has transformed over the years. One of the people who had pointed it out last year was his once-guru Anna Hazare. The social activist had written to the Delhi chief minister after the excise policy scam case had surfaced telling him that he had become "drunk on power" and had "forgotten his ideals."