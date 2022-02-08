Kejriwal-Yogi Twitter Spat Triggers War Of Words Between AAP And BJP; Delhi CM Calls Truce

Shortly after engaging in a Twitter spat with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the exodus of migrant labourers during the first wave of COVID-19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that people who are in responsible positions should not attack each other. Addressing a press conference in Goa, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor said it became necessary for him to counter Yogi Adityanath as BJP leaders have attacked him a lot.

Earlier today, the UP CM accused Kejriwal of forcing migrant workers to leave Delhi at the peak of the pandemic in 2020 when there was a ban on the movement of people. Dubbing him as a "traitor", Adityanath contended that women and children were stranded at the UP border in the middle of the night because of the AAP government's callousness.

Hitting back at the UP CM, Kejriwal tweeted, even as dead bodies (of coronavirus patients) were flowing in river Ganga, Yogi Adityanath was spending crores on advertisements for fake applause in Time magazine.

Defending his remarks, the Delhi CM said, "Yesterday when the statements were made against me (by PM Modi and CM Yogi), I was shocked, as there was no underlying issue. I felt it was necessary to respond. However, people like us who are in responsible positions should not attack each other. People expect that we should together work for the people."

Kejriwal further said that he does not want to escalate the dispute as he didn't know how to play blame games. "I know how to build schools, hospitals and provide electricity and water. I only work on the issues of people," he told reporters.

The trigger for Yogi Adityanath's attack on Kejriwal was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in the Lok Sabha, where he lambasted the Congress party and the AAP-led Delhi government for "instigating migrant workers to leave the national capital leading to the spread of the novel coronavirus in states such as UP."

Modi was campaigning when COVID-19 peaked: AAP hits back

Hitting back at the Prime Minister, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said the PM had violated the rules of the Parliament by targeting the Delhi government.

"Where was the Prime Minister when lakhs of people died due to COVID-19? Where was Modi when dead bodies were floating in the river? He was busy campaigning in West Bengal. How can he comment on Delhi's COVID-19 management while Yogi was hiding the bodies of patients? This is very insensitive," Singh said.

'AAP govt abandoned migrants': BJP

Backing PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath's accusations against the AAP government, UP Minister and BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh said that the Prime Minister had presented the 'reality' in Parliament.