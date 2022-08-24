'Kejriwal's Aide Accused In Delhi Liquor Scam Ready To Turn Approver Against Sisodia': BJP

An accused in the Delhi liquor policy case, who is said to be a close associate of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is ready to turn approver against Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, the BJP claimed on Wednesday.

"According to sources, one of the accused in the liquor scam case, who is close to Kejriwal, is preparing to become a government witness against Manish Sisodia," said BJP leader Kapil Mishra in a tweet. He claimed that a scuffle took between Kejriwal and his top aide Sisodia over the issue and wondered if the corruption case ended up creating a rift within the party.

The CBI has filed an FIR against 15 persons, including accused no.1 Deputy CM Sisodia, in a corruption case related to the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy. The agency on Friday raided 31 places, including the premises of Sisodia as well as some bureaucrats and businessmen.

'BJP luring AAP MLAs': Sanjay Singh

However, the Aam Aadmi Party has defended the excise policy as "one of the best" and accused the BJP of conspiring to stop Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the 2024 general elections.

After the CBI raided his residence, Manish Sisodia claimed that he was offered Rs 5 crore to split AAP and become the CM candidate - a claim denied by the BJP. Earlier today, the AAP alleged four of its MLAs were offered Rs 20 crore to join BJP and were threatened with fake cases if they failed to do so.

"They want to break our MLAs by showing the threat of agencies. They are threatening us with fake cases. Four of our MLAs were offered Rs 20 crore. They were told, if they don't side with BJP, fake cases would be filed against them by CBI and ED," claimed AAP MP Sanjay Singh at a press conference in Delhi.

Delhi liquor scam

Last month, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the AP government's revamped Excise Policy. According to an assessment report, the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 involved alleged violations and procedural lapses that led to a loss of over Rs 150 crore to the exchequer.

LG Saxena recently suspended 11 officials, including the then Excise Commissioner and Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, in the matter.