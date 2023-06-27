Kejriwal's Bungalow Renovation: CAG To Probe 'irregularities' In The Reconstruction

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India is to conduct a special audit into the alleged irregularities in the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence located in the Civil Lines area. The Lieutenant Governor (LG) Delhi had written to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in this regard, based on which, the Union ministry has ordered a CAG audit into the matter. The CAG will conduct an audit of all the alleged administrative and financial irregularities in the reconstruction and renovation of the CM’s official residence. The latest development has triggered another tussle between the LG and the Delhi CM in the national capital.

As per information, the LG Secretariat had written a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 24, this year pointing out the gross financial irregularities, based on prima facie reports. In the letter, it was pointed out that the expenditure of huge amounts in the renovation of the residence took place at the behest of the wife of CM Arvind Kejriwal. It was also mentioned that it was done during the Covid-19 pandemic wave in the country.

Allegations of constructing a full-fledged new building in the name of renovation

Based on the report of the Delhi Chief Secretary (CS), Delhi LG VK Saxena had said that prima facie it appears that the PWD Department of Delhi has done a full-fledged construction of a new building spending a huge amount in the name of renovation. Additionally, the mandatory approvals were also not obtained by the PWD Department. It was also alleged that the PWD Department didn’t ascertain ownership of the property before the construction.

As per sources, the report suggested that the PWD demolished the old structure without a survey report and constructed the new building without requisite approvals. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had also alleged that the renovation cost of Kejriwal’s official residence was raised over fourfold by the PWD, without any sanction. A notice was sent to the PWD department in this regard. The PWD reportedly stated that the department officials recorded on files that the changes made in the drawings of the interiors as per the requirement of the chief minister. This led to a variation in the sanctioned amount of the renovation.

As per the reports, the initial cost for construction work was inflated on several occasions, which took the expenditure up to Rs 53 crore, which is about three times the sanctioned estimate. Apart from this, allegations of violating norms in felling trees were also leveled against CM Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP condemns CAG audit

Responding to the approval of an audit by the CAG, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly condemned the Centre's decision to initiate a CAG audit into the reconstruction expenses of the CM’s residence. The party in its official statement said, “This move by the Modi government reeks of desperation as the BJP anticipates an inevitable defeat in the upcoming 2024 general elections. As far as the CAG inquiry into the reconstruction expenses of the Chief Minister's residence, it is important to note that it was already conducted last year, revealing no evidence of financial irregularities. The decision to initiate the same CAG investigation once again is a clear reflection of the BJP's frustration, paranoia, and authoritarian tendencies.” The AAP also alleged that it is an effort to tarnish the reputation of the Delhi government led by CM Arvind Kejriwal.