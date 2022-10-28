'Kejriwal's Gimmick For Votes': BJP, Congress Slam Delhi CM's 'Gods On Notes' Letter To PM

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with his pitch over including photos of Hindu Goddess Lakshmi and Hindu God Ganesha on currency notes. He informed that in his letter he has made this appeal "on behalf of 130 crore Indians". This didn't go well with the Opposition as BJP and Congress slammed Arvind Kejriwal accusing him of doing a political gimmick for the upcoming elections.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lambasted AAP and stated, "Arvind Kejriwal is demanding to put images of deities (Ganesh and Lakshmi) on the currency note. But first, he should tell that when will he remove people and take action against those people from his party who opposed and abused 'mandirs', those who asked not to believe in Lord Ram, Krishna, Bhrama, Vishnu, and Mahesh, and insulted Kashmiri Pandits. Also, 'Miyan' Kejriwal must ensure that the notes with deities will not go into the hands of terrorists, rioters like Tahir Hussain, and corrupt leaders like Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain."

BJP's RP Singh stated, "They have come up with these tactics because of the upcoming Gujarat elections and Delhi MCD elections as within this party they are together on this decision".

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi claimed that AAP is trying to divert the corruption charges ahead of upcoming polls. "These are matters of faith and religious devotion and using them for political gains is like making fun of people's sentiments. He is doing all these tactics in a bid to cover up the corruption matter. This is just a desperate attempt to sensationalise the issues and actually bring up deities to push his political career. This leads to a crisis of credibility because he has used a Christian card in Goa, and a Khalistani card in Punjab, and when he visits a constituency like Okhla he starts talking about the Batla house. Now that he is fighting in Gujarat so he is using the Hindu card. This is derogatory and really unfortunate that he has stooped down to this level".

Congress senior leader Rashid Alvi attacked AAP and said, "In the period that we are passing through, Kejriwal and BJP both are of the opinion that if they talk about Hindu Dharm and its deities it will be easy for them to get into power. AAP and BJP are doing the same thing and both sides are disturbing and destroying the country. It is very unfortunate. If Kejriwal is asking for the pictures of 'Devi', and 'Devta' on our currency note then later people will also demand the same thing. It is a secular country and it shouldn't be divided on the basis of community, or religion they are doing this for their political benefit".

