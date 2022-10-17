A day after comparing Manish Sisodia with great freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has once again defended his Deputy CM. This time Kejriwal tweeted an illustration of Manish Sisodia which was countered by the BJP which has begun a new poster war.

BJP & AAP poster war

In the picture shared by the Delhi CM in support of his minister, the AAP leader can be seen carrying a shield on which the 'Delhi Education Model' is engraved. The picture depicts a war-like situation where arrows are raining down which here symbolise central agencies (ED, CBI). Holding on to the shield (Delhi Education Model) tight, injured Sisodia is protecting and helping a young school girl who is studying and completely unaware of the problems going on outside the school campus.

Arvind Kejriwal's portrayal of Sisdoia as a saviour didn't go well with the BJP as the party's spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to Twitter and shared the 'Corrected' version of the picture.

In this picture, Poonawala removed the image of the young schoolgirl and replaced it with the picture of Arvind Kejriwal with liquor bottles. The 'Delhi Education Model' on the shield was replaced by "Liquor scam". BJP here wanted to convey that Sisodia is protecting his party's supremo Kejriwal from the ire (arrows) of the central agencies as his name has also come up in the excise policy scam.

CBI grilling of Delhi DyCM Sisodia Underway

The CBI on Monday started questioning Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged scam in Delhi excise policy being probed by it, officials said. Sisodia arrived at the agency headquarters around 11.15 am and was taken straight to the first floor of the Anti Corruption Branch, they said. After completing the necessary formalities, he was subjected to questioning about Delhi government's excise policy, his relations with other accused named in the FIR, and documents recovered during searches in the case, the officials said.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal backed Sisodia stating, "Nothing was found in Manish's house raid, nothing was found in the bank locker. The case against him is completely false. He had to go to Gujarat for the election campaign. They are arresting him to stop him. But the election campaign will not stop. Every person of Gujarat is promoting AAP today."

AAP supporters gathered in large numbers in a show of strength for ‘Accused No.1’ of liquorgate Manish Sisodia. Notably, this is the first time that the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister has been summoned for questioning.

The CBI booked 15 accused persons, including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. On August 19, it conducted raids at 31 locations across India including the residence of Sisodia. While AAP alleged that it was an attempt to force Sisodia and other MLAs to join BJP and topple the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the saffron party has refuted this claim. So far, the CBI has arrested Boinpally Abhishek Rao, director of Robin Distillery Pvt Ltd and AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair in this case.