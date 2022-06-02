'Kejriwal's Honesty Is A Joke': BJP After Kodihalli Chandrashekhar's Induction To AAP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched fresh salvos against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with BJP leader Amit Malviya alleging that the AAP's newly inducted member Kodihalli Chandrashekhar was seen in a TV sting demanding Rs 35 crore to end the KSRTC employees’ strike which Chandrashekar led in 2021.

Notably, AAP inducted prominent farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar of the faction Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRSS) earlier in April under the presence of the party's supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Taking to his Twitter, in charge of BJP's National Information and Technology Department, Amit Malviya wrote, "Recently in Karnataka, Arvind Kejriwal inducted Kodihalli Chandrashekhar in AAP. This week, farmer’s union expelled the same Chandrashekhar, after a TV sting showed him demanding 35 crore to end KSRTC employees’ strike, he led in 2021."

Further slamming the AAP supremo, Malviya said, "Kejriwal’s honesty certificate is a joke!"

— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 2, 2022

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain arrested

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, on Monday, was taken into custody by ED in a money laundering case. The development came after last month, the ED attached properties worth Rs 4.81 crore of the family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by the Delhi Minister. Jain is set to be produced before the Rouse Avenue Court today (June 2). The ED initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR that was registered by the CBI against Jain and others in the year 2017 under the provisions of Section 109 of IPC and Sections 13(2) and 13(1) (e) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Defending his colleague, CM Kejriwal said, "This is a fake case. Our party is extremely clean. We don't tolerate corruption in Punjab; there was just audio of a Minister. If we wanted, we could have saved him, but we removed him. Similarly, I had also removed a Minister in Delhi. We don't wait for agencies to take action. However, agencies also act in the wrong ways. Satyendar Jain is being pushed into the case. This false case won't last. I would have taken action if this case had anything, but it has nothing in it."