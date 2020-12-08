"Kejriwal's House Arrest Drama Meant To Cover Failure Of Bharat Bandh": BJP's Dig At AAP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for falsely claiming that the Delhi Police placed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest at the behest of the Home Ministry. Hitting out, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi termed the allegations as AAP’s “political drama done to hide their faces from the failure of Bharat Bandh.”

“The CM is not under house arrest, but he is resting in-house. The Bharat Bandh, which was backed by the Opposition, has completely failed. Now to hide their face from the failure, the AAP has started this ‘house arrest’ drama. We are well aware of their dramatics, it's now time for the public to witness it,” Lekhi said as she held a sit-in outside CM Kejriwal’s residence.

The BJP MP along with the supporters was protesting against the Delhi government over the pending dues of the third and fourth Finance Commission to the government workers.

'AAP's opportunistic politics': Lekhi over farm laws

When asked about the AAP backing the farmers' protest against the Centre’s farm laws, Meenakshi Lekhi said, “What has he done for farmers that to support their protest? The farmers of Delhi do not get MSP from the state government. Moreover, they are deprived of basic facilities such as water and electricity. With little resources, when the municipalities try to do their work, the Delhi govt does not pay their dues.”

The BJP leader alleged that the Kejriwal-led party was politicising the farm laws and instigating the farmers, just as it “politicised the Citizenship Amendment Act”

“Just as they (AAP) politicised the CAA, which caused riots in the city and destroyed many lives, the same way the party is politicising the farm laws. People should be warned against such opportunistic politics.” Lekhi told Republic TV.

AAP accuses Delhi police of restricting Kejriwal

The ruling AAP government had earlier accused the Delhi Police of putting CM Kejriwal under house arrest ever since he met with the protesting farmers at Singhu Border on Monday. In a tweet, the party claimed that "No one was permitted to leave or enter his residence." The Delhi Police, however, rubbished the party's claim stating that the forces were deployed outsde the residence to avoid any clashes between AAP and any other parties.

This claim of CM Delhi being put on house arrest is incorrect. He exercises his right to free movement within the law of the land. A picture of the house entrance says it all.@DelhiPolice @LtGovDelhi pic.twitter.com/NCWBB9phDS — DCP North Delhi (@DcpNorthDelhi) December 8, 2020

