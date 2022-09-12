'Kejriwal's Lies Busted': BJP As Gujarat Police Denies Raiding AAP's Ahmedabad Office

The Ahmedabad police on Monday busted the claim of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal that raids were conducted on his Aam Aadmi Party office in Gujarat.

Taking to Twitter, the police clarified, "The news that the Aam Aadmi Party office has been raided by the police has come to light through social media. No such raids have been carried out by the city police."

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party alleged that its Ahmedabad office was raided on Sunday when party supremo Kejriwal had arrived in the state. Gujarat AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi claimed that the searches went on for two hours but nothing was found. Commenting on the news of the purported raids, Kejriwal said the ruling BJP was nervous due to the "storm blowing in Gujarat in favour of AAP"

"The BJP has been badly shaken up by the immense support AAP is getting from the people of Gujarat. A storm is blowing in Gujarat in favour of Aam Aadmi Party. After Delhi, now started raiding is being conducted in Gujarat too. Nothing was found in Delhi, and nothing was found in Gujarat too. We are staunch honest and patriotic people," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The Delhi CM has been touring the state for the past several months and announcing freebies in the run-up to the Gujarat elections, as the party seeks to emerge as an alternative force to the BJP.

The rumour that AAP's Gujarat office was raided comes in the backdrop of mega actions by central agencies on Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the excise policy scam case. The AAP Minister is facing a money laundering probe into the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Excise Policy. This, even as Delhi Minister Satyendar Jail remains in jail since his arrest on May 30 in a separate money laundering case.

'AAP = Aur Adhik Propaganda'

Shortly after the Ahmedabad Police clarified that no raids were carried out at the AAP office in Gujarat, the BJP hit out at the party for spreading "lies and propaganda."