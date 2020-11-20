Kejriwal's MLA Accuses Centre Over Covid Assistance Even As Delhi CM Says Avoid Blame-game

Even as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urged all political parties to not resort to blame-game amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the national capital, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has blamed the Centre. Addressing a press conference, Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the Centre has not provided 250 ICU beds that it had announced last week. This comes even as Home Minister Amit Shah stepped in to control the worsening situation of COVID in the national capital and the Delhi High Court pulled up the Kejriwal government for their delay in seeking the Centre's help.

"The Centre is yet to provide 250 ICU beds for the citizens of Delhi. You will have ample time to put up posters, but please comply with the promises you make to us," Bharadwaj said.

Kejriwal's appeal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday sought cooperation from all political parties in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, asking them to work together and keep aside politics as well as blame-game. After attending an all-party meeting convened to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the city, Kejriwal said that he has treated all Delhiites as a family and asserted that the Delhi government was forced to take the step of putting a ban on performing Chhath Puja at water bodies and public places to protect them from widespread coronavirus infection. The Delhi BJP and the Congress raised the issue of the ban on performing Chhath Puja at public places during the meeting and demanded that the government allow it with required COVID-19 precautions. The Delhi chief minister also announced that ₹500 fine for not wearing a face mask has been increased to ₹2,000.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Thursday pulled up the Arvind Kejriwal-led administration in the national capital over spike in COVID-19 cases. The High Court raised questions over the AAP government's delay in seeking the Centre's help as citizens continued to battle the deadly virus. The total number of active COVID cases in the national capital has reached 42458 while the death toll has reached nearly 8000.

fine "Rs 2000 Fine" pic.twitter.com/1NhbP7MggR — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 19, 2020

