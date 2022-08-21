'Kejriwal's Model Failed': Anurag Thakur Calls Out Delhi CM Amid Excise Policy Scam Probe

Amid the Excise policy scam case row, the Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and stated his model has failed in the National capital. Calling Kejriwal 'Kingpin', the BJP leader claimed that corruption has "reached its peak" under AAP's governanace. Union Minister further said that withdrawing the excise policy in Delhi after raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) clearly indicates that corruption happened in the city. He also lashed out at AAP for the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab.

"From Delhi to Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party's corruption charges are being echoed across the country. It is clearly visible that when the government came to power in Punjab, within three months the minister had to resign, there were murders and not one but more than twenty-five murders. The law and order situation in Punjab has deteriorated". "Arvind Kejriwal's model has failed in Delhi as corruption has reached its peak. Satyendra Kumar Jain who is the left-hand Kejriwal is in jail and right-hand Manish Sisodia is under CBI's radar. The taking back of excise policy in Delhi after CBI's raid proves corruption has happened. Kingpin Arvind Kejriwal is protecting Sisodia and he will have to answer the people of the country regarding their corruption," said Anurag Thakur.

'This is not just revdi government but also bevdi govt': Anurag Thakur

On Saturday, Anurag Thakur challenged Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia and asked them to come out and answer all the questions pertaining to the policy within 24 hours."The question arises, if your liquor policy was right, why did you take it back? It is like 'chor ki daadhi mei tinka'(guilty conscience gets exposed)...I ask you if the manufacturing companies in retail did not have permission for a liquor store, then why did you give it? I want to ask, why did you give cartel companies permission for liquor stores? You also tell us if you gave permission to blacklisted companies like Khao Galli and Indospirit?"

"When in October last year, Delhi's Excise Department issued notice to blacklisted companies along with other companies, then what action did you take?" the Minister asked, adding that the Aam Aadmi Party government was not just 'Revdi government but also bevdi government (freebie-giving and drunk government)'.

It is pertinent to mention that in its FIR, the CBI has listed 15 accused in total, which includes Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as 'accused no. 1'. The agency on Friday raided 31 places, including the premises of Sisodia as well as some bureaucrats and businessmen.

What is the Delhi excise policy case?

Last month, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the AAP government's revamped Excise Policy. According to an assessment report, the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 involved alleged violations and procedural lapses that led to a loss of over Rs 150 crore to the exchequer.

Recently, LG Saxena suspended 11 officials, including the then Excise Commissioner and Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, in the matter. Following the CBI raids, Sisodia said he would cooperate in the probe to find the truth, which would be established in court. He said that nothing incriminating was found against him so far.

(Image: PTI/ANI)