Kerala: 11 Ordinances Expire As Governor Delays Approval, BJP Pins Blame On Vijayan Govt

In a key development, 11 ordinances promulgated by the Kerala government expired after Governor Arif Mohammad Khan delayed granting his approval to the same. While the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government sought the renewal of earlier ordinances including the amendment to the Kerala Lokayukta Act, Khan departed from Delhi on August 5 without signing them and is expected to return to the state on August 11. The Kerala Governor stressed that he would approve the ordinances only after examining their clauses. Speaking to the media, Union Minister V Muraleedharan called out the Left's double standards.

Agreeing with the Governor's stance, Union Minister V Muraleedharan stated, "It is the responsibility of the Governor being the custodian of the Constitution and constitutional values. My view is that it was his bounden duty to uphold those values. Bringing out ordinances is nothing wrong when there is an urgency. But in this case, the major issue is that of the Lokayukta where the Lokayukta had the powers to disqualify a person who is in government and found to be corrupt. That authority is being taken away from the Lokayukta. This is one major ordinance. I think the Governor did the right thing."

Hitting out at the LDF government, the BJP leader added, "Especially when an ordinance is issued, the House is in session, again an ordinance is issued. It means that the government doesn't want to take the legislative route. Many times I have seen in Parliament, CPI and CPI(M) MPs protest that the government is taking away the right of the House and it is massacring democracy. When it happens in Delhi, it is the massacre of democracy, When it happens in Trivandrum, it is upholding democracy. I don't understand these double standards". Khan has been at loggerheads with the government over multiple issues.

What is the Lokayukta amendment ordinance?

The aforesaid ordinance amends Section 14 of the Kerala Lokayukta Act, 1999, which empowers the Lokayukta or the Upa-Lokayukta to issue a declaration directing any public servant including the Chief Minister to vacate his post if the complaint against him is proved. The amendment allows the competent authority i.e the Governor, the Chief Minister, or the government to reject such a declaration after giving an opportunity to be heard. The state government's decision was perceived as a fallout of KT Jaleel having to resign as a minister during Vijayan's previous term as the CM because of a directive by the Lokayukta.