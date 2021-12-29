Kerala: 2 More SDPI Workers Arrested In Connection To BJP Leader's Murder In Alappuzha

In the development in the case of the gruesome murder of BJP leader in Alappuzha, the Kerala Police has now arrested two more SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) workers. The two-party workers directly involved in the murder of BJP OBC Morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan were arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) on Tuesday. The total number of SDPI workers arrested in the case has now reached seven.

Two more SDPI workers have been arrested in connection with the murder of Renjith Sreenivasan, taking the total arrests tally to seven. According to the information released by the police, the arrested SDPI workers are Alappuzha natives. However, the SIT said that it will only reveal personal details of the arrested after identification tests. Earlier, the Kerala Police had arrested five men, who were indirectly involved in the murder.

The police, during their investigation, had revealed that the arrested workers had helped the killers in the murder and destroying evidence. According to the SIT, a total of 12 men who came on six motorcycles killed Renjith. Searches for the remaining accused in the case are now underway. The SIT is also searching for the accused in neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka as well as Mangaluru, after receiving information about their fleeing.

Kerala BJP leader Renjith Sreenivasan killed in Alappuzha

As per the investigation, the attackers barged into the BJP leader's house and attacked him. The 40-year-old was a BJP candidate in the 2016 Assembly elections in the Alappuzha constituency and an advocate by profession. This incident took place days after another RSS worker named Sanjith was murdered in Palakkad. Sanjith was killed when he was riding on his motorcycle with his wife. The police have stated that he was stabbed more than 50 times.

It is pertinent to note that the killing of the SDPI leader came to the fore as two political murders in CM Vijayan-led state, including that of SDPI state Secretary KS Shan, both happening within a span of 10 hours. Following the two murders, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in the district by DC Alexander until December 20. Further investigation into the cases is now underway.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD/ SHUTTERSTOCK