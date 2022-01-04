Kerala: 2 More SDPI Workers Nabbed In Connection To BJP Leader's Murder In Alappuzha

In a massive development in the murder case of BJP leader Renjith Sreenivasan, Kerala police have arrested two more SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) workers. The two nabbed were directly involved in the killing of BJP OBC Mircha state secretary, Alappuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police told Republic Media Network.

"The accused were nabbed by an investigation team led by R Jayaraj, Alappuzha South PS Inspector, S Arun, Alappuzha Cyber ​​PS Inspector and MK Rajesh," DSP said. The names and addresses of the detainees were not disclosed as cops said that it would affect the further investigation in the case. With this, the total arrests in the case have now reached 14.

According to a Special Investigation Team (SIT), a total of 12 persons, who came on six motorcycles, killed Renjith. Earlier, Police had stated that apart from these 12 people who committed the murder, around 25 people had plotted the gruesome attack.

Two back-to-back political murders- one SDPI's KS Shan and the second BJP's Sreenivasan- rocked Kerala's Alappuzha district last month. Shan, the state secretary of SDPI, the political wing of the Popular Front of India, was hacked to death by a gang on December 18 when he was on his way home, while the BJP OBC Morcha state secretary Sreenivasan was killed in front of his family by bike-borne assailants on December 19 morning. Following the two murders, prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 was imposed in the district by District Collector A. Alexander.

Renjith Sreenivasan murder: BJP leader & actor Khushbu wants justice to be delivered at the earliest

Last week, BJP leader and actor Khushbu on Sunday condemned the murder of party functionary Renjith Sreenivasan and urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to make certain that it was the last "politically motivated" murder in the state. Stating that the left front government in Kerala couldn't claim that they were not aware about the possibility of such an attack, she alleged that cops were lethargic in their action.

Describing Sreenivasan as a simple-hearted, god-fearing person, Khushbu wanted justice to be delivered at the earliest. "We will not keep quiet until and unless justice is delivered. It is the government's duty to ensure that justice is delivered at the earliest," she said.

Image: Republic World, PTI