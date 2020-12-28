Kerala 2021 Polls: 'Stop Group Politics, Work Together To Win', Joseph On State Congress

As there are different factions of Congress in Kerala for having differing viewpoints over the state politics, Kerala Congress (J) leader PJ Joseph has urged all the Kerala Congress party leaders to stop group politics and work together to win the 2021 Assembly elections.

"United Democratic Front (UDF) had won 19 out of 20 seats in the Parliament election. But in the local body election, there was no teamwork in UDF. Especially group politics have influenced the local body election. Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala should work in coordination. There should be a collective leadership in Congress. The Central leadership has to intervene to stop group politics in the Congress party. If all alliances in the Congress party work together, UDF can win the next election," Joseph said while addressing media after meeting All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Kerala Tariq Anwar.

"There is a common opinion that Ommen Chandy has to be more active in the party. More efficient leadership is needed at the district level. Kerala Congress (Joseph) group got more seats in local body election than Kerala Congress (M)," he said.

'In touch with NCP'

Joseph said that he is in touch with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which is with the Left front. "I have informed NCP MLA Mani C Kappan that we are ready to offer Pala seat to Mani C Kappan. They will declare their stand," he added. Leaders of UDF allies met Anwar and discussed the situation of the party in Kerala after facing defeat in the local body election.

'No change in state leadership'

After the poor show in civic polls, there were speculations of Kerala unit chief Mullapally Ramachandran being removed from the post, however, Congress on Monday ruled out the rumours. Tariq Anwar cleared the air by stating that there would be no change in the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) leadership.

Ramachandran had owned responsibility, stating that success had "many fathers, but failure was an orphan". Moreover, posters had appeared in various parts of the state demanding that the incumbent president be replaced either by Kannur MP K Sudhakaran or Vatakara MP K Muraleedharan, which had led to uncertainties whether Ramachandran would continue as KPCC President.

While addressing media after meeting leaders of Congress and its partners in the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the last two days over the debacle in the local body polls which was swept by ruling LDF, Anwar said a detailed report on the deliberations would be submitted to party President Sonia Gandhi.

He has appealed to all Congress leaders not to air their views before the media and instead reach out to the AICC as otherwise, it would harm the party's prospects in the coming assembly poll. He also urged everyone to work hard and make everyone active in view of the approaching assembly polls. The 2021 Kerala Legislative Assembly election is likely to be held in May 2021 to elect 140 MLAs to the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly.

(With inputs from Agencies)

