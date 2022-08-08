Kerala: AAP Leader Attacked By CPIM Panchayat Leaders At Mampad Office

In a shocking incident, an Aam Aadmi Party leader and RTI activist was brutally attacked by CPIM leaders at Mampad Panchayat office in Kerala’s Malappuram.

The incident was reported on Sunday at around 5 pm when Aam Aadmi Party Vandur Constituency Convenor Sawad Alipra went to the panchayat office seeking information on corruption.

Sawad Alipra is a senior citizen who left CPIM eight years ago. In the viral video, Communist goons in Kerala were seen beating RTI activists for questioning corruption. Sawad was formerly the local secretary of CPIM Mampad.

According to the complaint lodged at the Savad Nilambur police station, Sawad was beaten up under the leadership of Panchayat president Srinivasan.

Sawad Alipra in the complaint said that he and the Aam Aadmi Vandoor Mandal treasurer 'went to the office to meet the panchayat secretary on Sunday. However, the president ran toward us without any provocation. Some workers of CPM also joined the president and kicked us out of the gate brutally. Sawad further said that the locals came and rescued us.'

The attackers include Mampat panchayat president and CPM leader Srinivasan, CPM local committee member Mujeeb Kanjirala, CPM area committee member and ward member M.T. Ahmed.