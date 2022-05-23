Kerala: AAP-Twenty20 Alliance Will Not Support Any Front In Thrikkakara Bypolls

Just a week after joining hands with Twenty20, a political party promoted by a prominent business group, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the People's Welfare Alliance (PWA), an alliance between AAP and Twenty20, will not support any fronts in the upcoming Thrikkakara assembly by-polls.

In a joint press conference, both sides clarified their stands and further asked the followers to cast their voters accordingly after assessing the current political and social scenario of the state as well as the country.

Speaking to ANI, Sabu Jacob, Chairman of Kitex Group which promotes Twenty20 said that the party has decided to not extend its support to any front in the Thrikkakara bypolls. "No matter who wins, Kerala is not going to change. It is up to our workers to decide what to do with the current political and social situation", he added.

In addition to that, Jacob while speaking at the conference also noted that Twenty30 bagged 14,000 votes in the previous elections further adding that the AAP-Twenty20 alliance will decide the win or loss factors in the Thrikkakara bypolls.

On the other hand, the press meet was also attended by AAP state convener P C Cyriac who also reiterated the same. "In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, we had received 9,000 votes from the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency. Surely we will have more this time. We are progressing as an organisation here", he said.

Arvind Kejriwal announces AAP-Twenty20 alliance

Earlier on May 15, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced his party’s political alliance with Twenty20 ahead of the Thrikkakara bypolls without fielding any candidate.

Announcing the alliance with Twenty20 with party head Sabu Jacob in attendance, the Delhi CM said, "Now, there will be four political alliances in Kerala--LDF, UDF, NDA & the name of our alliance will be People's Welfare Alliance."

The Thrikkakara by-election which was necessitated due to the demise of sitting MLA and senior Congress leader P T Thomas is scheduled to take place on May 31, while the counting of votes will take place on June 3.

Image: ANI