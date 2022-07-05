After Kerala Minister and CPI(M) leader, Saji Cherian stirred a massive controversy by criticising the Constitution of India, the Governor of the state, Arif Mohammad Khan on Tuesday said that he is 'keeping a watch' on the leader. The latter further informed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has already sought an explanation for the statement.

Speaking to the media, the Kerala Governor said, "Those in public office have a duty to uphold the Constitution...and law... Have been informed that CM has already asked for an explanation. So far I have not sought any report but keeping a watch."

Meanwhile, a Congress delegation met the Governor in Kerala over the minister's remarks against the constitution. VT Belram, a Congress leader said, "We met the honourable governor of Kerala. Saji Cherian openly challenged the authority of the Constitution of India. He termed the Indian constitution anti-people and anti-nation. He challenged the core ideals of the Indian Constitution. We perceive it as a challenge. It is a deliberate attack. It was not a slip of the tongue. We cannot tolerate it. We demand his removal."

Earlier, moments after the Kerala minister's controversial remark on the Indian Constitution, the CPI(M) rejected the Opposition's demand for Saji Cherian's resignation, terming it as a "slip of tongue". The Opposition parties in Kerala have alleged that Schedule 3 of the Constitution has been violated by Cherian, the same on which a Minister takes an oath. Under the third schedule, a Minister taking oath says that he will 'bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India' and uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

While BJP’s KJ Alphons has demanded the minister’s resignation, stating that such "unconstitutional remarks" were unbecoming of an elected representative, the Kerala Assembly’s Leader of Opposition and Congress leader VD Satheesan has said that the party will take the legal route if the CM fails to act against his Minister.

Saji Cherian belittles India's Constitution

While delivering a speech at an event organised at Mallapally in Kerala's Pathanamthitta municipality, the CPI(M) leader remarked that the Indian Constitution is 'aiding the rich by plundering the common man'.

"Everyone says that India has written a beautiful Constitution and is the most important aspect of the country. However, I would say that the Constitution is written to rob the common man in India. An Indian wrote a Constitution that was prepared by the British and has been practised in this country for the past 75 years. The Constitution has only looted the people," the Kerala Minister said.

Cherian also claimed that while democracy and secularism have been written in every "nook and corner" of the Constitution, its only purpose is to exploit the people. Naming a few business leaders, the CPI(M) leader also said that the Constitution has given protection to such rich personalities and nothing can be done against them. "Those who are in power are in charge and are doing the work of protecting such powerful personalities", he added.