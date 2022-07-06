Kerala Assembly Adjourned Amid UDF Protests Over CPI(M) Minister's Remarks On Constitution

On Wednesday, the Kerala Assembly witnessed an intense protest by the Congress-led UDF Opposition a day after CPI(M) leader Saji Cherian stirred a massive controversy by criticising the Constitution of India. Kerala Assembly speaker MB Rajesh adjourned the House for the day following the protest. Cherian, who holds the portfolio of the Kerala State Fisheries and Culture in the CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led Cabinet, belittled the Indian Constitution and said it is aiding the rich by plundering the common man.

As soon as the House proceedings began in the morning, the Opposition started raising slogans and flashing banners demanding the resignation of Cherian. They urged the House Speaker to take up the notice for their adjournment motion to discuss the issue and suspend the Question Hour.

However, amid the protest, the Speaker decided to adjourn the session for the day as the UDF members did not pay heed to his request to return back to their respective seats and to maintain the decorum of the House. Later. the opposition members walked out of the House and staged a protest at the portal of the Assembly hall against the minister and the Left government.

#WATCH | Kerala: Opposition MLAs protested outside the Assembly today in Thiruvananthapuram, against Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan's remarks against the Constitution.



Assembly was adjourned for the day following an uproar in the House over the minister's remarks. pic.twitter.com/vldq11e0Qj — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

VD Satheesan slams CPI(M)

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan stated the Speaker helped Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan from answering the questions raised by the Opposition. He added that even after lodging a complaint no actions have been taken against the CPI(M) minister. He accused the CPI(M) of following the thoughts of late RSS chief MS Golwalkar.

"We could not move notice for adjournment motion. The Speaker helped CM from answering the questions raised by the Opposition by making a speech and defaming the Constitution of India. He was insulting words like secularism and democracy. He has committed an offence. We have filed a complaint with the police but no action taken; we will find out another legal means. We are going to plan a protest," he said.

Satheesan further added, "RSS's Golwalkar has made a statement that the Constitution was adapted from the West and the minister repeated the same thing. Our question is if CPI(M) in the state is following the thoughts of Gowalkar, they should answer our question. Also, they are trying to divert attention from the gold smuggling case."

Saji Cherian belittles India's Constitution

While delivering a speech at an event organised at Mallapally in Kerala's Pathanamthitta municipality, the CPI(M) leader remarked that the Indian Constitution is 'aiding the rich by plundering the common man'.

"Everyone says that India has written a beautiful Constitution and is the most important aspect of the country. However, I would say that the Constitution is written to rob the common man in India. An Indian wrote a Constitution that was prepared by the British and has been practised in this country for the past 75 years. The Constitution has only looted the people," the Kerala Minister said.

In addition to this, Cherian also claimed that while democracy and secularism have been written in every "nook and corner" of the Constitution, its only purpose is to exploit the people. Naming a few business leaders, the CPI(M) leader also said that the Constitution has given protection to such rich personalities and nothing can be done against them. "Those who are in power are in charge and are doing the work of protecting such powerful personalities", he added.