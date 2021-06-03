Kerala Assembly Being Converted Into Propaganda Forum To Bash PM Modi, Says Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan on Thursday said that the Kerala Legislative Assembly should not be converted into a propaganda platform for bashing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He claimed that the opposition Congress and the Left party are in a competition to prove that they defeated BJP.

"I want to point out a very deplorable development in Kerala. The state assembly is having its first session after the elections. During the last week, Kerala Assembly passed unanimously two resolutions against Narendra Modi. One is regarding Lakshadweep, and the other is demanding free vaccine for everyone," Muraleedharan told ANI.

The Minister said that the “jihadi vote bank of Kerala” has been transferred to the left front during the recent elections and the Left wants to get it back by criticising the Narendra Modi government.

"The Chief Minister on record spoke that 'geru mitti' pasted on coconut trees in Lakshadweep is saffronisation. Nobody in his senses will speak such," he said.

Muraleedharan said the CM was imagining 'red' colour as 'saffron' to defame Lakshadweep's administrator. He added that the CPI(M) chief had promised to provide free vaccine to everyone during the elections. “After inviting global tenders, the government is now asking Centre for free vaccines. So was the earlier announcement to hoodwink the people to get votes," Muraleedharan said.

"The Kerala health minister in the assembly said that the Centre is compelling the states to go for competition in prices. There is no market competition in prices. Utter lies are propagated using the floor of the house," he added.

"They announced the rate for treatment, testing, and PPE kit. Then changed everything. This shows a lack of proper consultation and discussion on a scientific basis. To conceal their lack of policy, they are criticising PM Modi." The minister alleged that it is the Kerala government's lack of policy that is causing vaccine shortage in the state.

