High Drama In Kerala Assembly: Cong MLAs Block Guv, Then CM Insists He Read Anti-CAA Move

Triggering a massive political row, the United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs protested against CAA & NRC in the Kerala assembly on Wednesday. The Congress-led Opposition MLAs blocked Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's path as he arrived at the state assembly and raised slogans against him.

#WATCH Thiruvananthapuram: United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs block Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan as he arrives in the assembly for the budget session. CM Pinarayi Vijayan also accompanying the Governor. pic.twitter.com/oXLRgyN8Et — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

Governor Khan was accompanied by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. This action of the MLAs comes after Governor Khan declared that he will not read out the government’s protest against Citizenship Act while delivering the policy address in the Assembly but later on had to read it out on the CM's request.

While reading, the Governor said, "I'm going to read this para (against CAA) because CM wants me to read this, although I hold the view this doesn't come under policy or programme. CM has said this is the view of government, & to honour his wish I'm going to read this para."

"Call Back Governor"

Apart from blocking the Governor's path to the podium, the UDF MLAs held placards with messages such as "Call Back Governor" and "We the People [of] India Resist CAA". The Governor stood and waited patiently, with a hint of a smile. Right next to him, Chief Minister Vijayan appeared to be gesturing to the UDF MLAs to make way.

The Assembly marshals had to intervene and escort Governor Khan to the podium to begin the address of the House. As soon as the Governor began his address the Opposition MLAs walked out and began a sit-in outside the assembly.

On January 2, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said the resolution passed by the state assembly demanding scrapping of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has absolutely no constitutional or legal validity. "This resolution has absolutely no constitutional or legal validity. Citizenship comes exclusively in the domain of the Central list. The state government has no role. So, why these people engaged in something which is a non-issue for Kerala?" he asked.



Pointing out that the southern state had not been affected by partition, the Governor said there are no illegal immigrants in Kerala. The Governor also criticised the just-concluded Indian History Congress, held in Kannur, where protests had been raised against him for his remarks on the CAA. Khan said the History Congress has claimed that it has made some recommendations to the state government, including not to cooperate with the Centre. The recommendations are "totally illegal" and have "criminal content", he said.

