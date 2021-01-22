Kerala Assembly Passes Resolution To Reject C&AG Report On KIIFB

The Kerala Assembly on Friday passed a resolution against the Comptroller & Auditor General's (C&AG) report, rejecting the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board's (KIIFB) remarks on the state financial audit report of the body.

Alleging that procedures were not followed by C&AG, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who tabled the resolution said that the very basis of conducting a C&AG audit had been 'violated'. "There are rules and regulations in place to conduct C&AG audit. What happens if you consciously override the procedures that have been in place for ages?" said the CM.

"During the C&AG audit, the draft report is submitted to the concerned department and their views are sought. After considering these views, the final report is tabled in the Assembly with the signature of the C& AG, the constitutional body. This goes to the Public Accounts Committee for consideration and the committee prepares its report", Pinarayi Vijayan stated.

Vijayan also alleged that there were some parts of the final report that had not been included in the draft report. "In short, the concerned department has been denied natural justice. The basic principle of natural justice is that the affected person or institution should also be heard before making a decision. The very basis of conducting a C&AG audit has been violated," he alleged.

"We have an obligation that Kerala Assembly should not be discredited. This is why we have come up with the resolution," he further added.

The entire row occurred after the CAG's findings revealed that the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board was raising loans 'unconstitutionally.' Ruling LDF came down heavily on the KIIFB CAG report accusing the BJP-led Centre and the UDF of together 'sabotaging' the developmental activities in Kerala, claiming that they were misusing central agencies and the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. The BJP had, on the other hand, countered the claims with state president K Surendran slamming Thomas Isaac for leaking the CAG audit report, alleging that he was trying to create a 'Centre-state divide'.

(With Agency Inputs)