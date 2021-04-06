Kerala Assembly Polls: Election Commission Issues Strict Guidelines Ahead Of Polls

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday issued guidelines for voters in the state of Kerala ahead of its first phase of Assembly elections. The polling in 140 assembly constituencies of Kerala will be conducted across 40,771 polling stations with a total of 957 candidates on Tuesday.

In a release, the EC said, "As per standard procedure, all the EVMs and VVPATs have already undergone the First Level of Checking (FLC), randomization, and commissioning in the presence of political parties/candidates agents."

Some of the EC guidelines are as follows

Before the poll begins, each of the EVMs and VVPATs will once again undergo a mock poll in the presence of polling agents of the candidates with a minimum of 50 votes cast on each, as per the standard procedure. At the end of the mock poll, the result of EVM will be matched with the result of VVPAT slips and shown to the polling agents.

A transparent and vigilant mechanism for COVID safe, intimidation free and inducement-free elections amidst tight security arrangements.

Polling across Assembly Constituencies will be conducted under strict security arrangements.

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) along with the local police force have been deployed to ensure a peaceful, intimidation free and conducive atmosphere for the smooth conduct of elections in a free, fair, inclusive, and accessible manner.

Route marches in vulnerable pockets, regular point patrolling, and other Confidence Building Measures were carried out to reassure voters, especially those belonging to the weaker sections of society. Force deployment in the Assembly segments has been done under the supervision of the Central Observers deputed by the Commission.

To ensure inclusive and accessible elections, the option of a postal ballot facility has been extended for PwDs, Senior Citizens above the age of 80 years, COVID-19 suspect or affected persons, and persons employed in essential services.



Kerala Assembly polls

Kerala will have a single-phase polling on Tuesday for the 14th Legislative Assembly, whose term will expire on June 1. While the focus remains on the battle between the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) - both alliances who have been exchanging power over the last decade or so - the 2021 elections seem to be instrumental for the BJP, who has been eyeing to make inroads in southern India. The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 80.38 percent.

(With Agency Inputs)

Image: PTI/Representative Image