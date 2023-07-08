Kerala Assembly Ruckus Case: Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala To Move HC

A case related to a ruckus in Kerala Assembly way back in 2015 has become a bone of contention between the Congress and the state administration. The Congress is miffed as the case is still being heard in the court of chief judicial magistrate of Thiruvananthapuram, and now the probe into the same will be restarted.

The ruckus took place when Congress ally KM Mani was delivering his budget speech in the Assembly in 2015. The then opposition members climbed on to the Speaker’s dias, threw the chair and damaged some equipment.

The decision by the court to allow the Kerala crime branch to reinvestigate the Kerala Assembly ruckus case has riled Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala. He accused the state government of trying to save the accused.

“I am going to approach the Kerala High Court in this matter. This is a move to delay the process of this case. I am the only person pursuing this case from the very beginning. The district court didn’t allow me to be part of this case. Now the state government and crime branch will twist the case and save the culprits,” Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala told Republic.

When asked whether the case needs to be investigated further, he stated that there is no need for the same. “The entire episode went live on news channels and newspapers. What is there to enquire about? All the proof is already in the public domain, This is an attempt to subvert the case,” he stated.

He alleged that the state crime branch is a puppet in the hands of the current government of Chief Minister Pinnarayi Vijayan. He vowed that he would take them on. “I will make sure none of the accused will go scot-free,” he said emphatically.

Kerala crime branch to restart probe

The state crime branch has restarted its probe into the Kerala Assembly ruckus after dramatic events unfolded in the chief judicial magistrate court on Thursday (July 7). The court was to begin the trial procedure in the case against Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders including Education Minister V Sivankutty, MLA KT Jaleel and former minister and Left Democratic Front convenor EP Jayarajan along with former legislators K Kunhammed, CK Sadasivan and K Ajith, in the case.

In a surprising move, the crime branch asked the court that it needs to reinvestigate the matter even though a chargesheet has already been filed. The court consented to an extension of the case by two months where investigation has been ongoing for the last eight years. The trial court, however, mandated that the investigation be updated to the court every three weeks.

The crime branch plans to take the statement of the then speaker N Sakthan as part of the reinvestigation. The probe agency stated before the court that Sakthan had refused to join the investigation till now. The court also agreed that the proceedings cannot be completed without the statement of the speaker as a witness. The investigation will again take statements of multiple MLAs as well as representatives who got injured in the ruckus.

The Supreme Court had in July 2021 quashed the state’s plea to withdraw the case.