Kerala Assembly Sees Ruckus Amid Row Over Gold Smuggling Case, Opposition Stages Walkout

A ruckus was reported from the Kerala Assembly and the opposition has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In addition, the opposition also raised slogans after the speaker refused an urgent motion to discuss the gold smuggling case. This comes a day after the show cause notice was issued to Sarith PS, accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case. In addition, Sarith is also a prime accused in the dollar smuggling case. The show-cause notice also includes evidence of state CM Pinarayi Vijayan's involvement.

Kerala Assembly ruckus over gold smuggling case

The ruckus ensued after Congress MLA PT Thomas gave a notice for adjournment motion in Kerala Assembly over Customs show-cause notice. The show-cause notice alleges that gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS in their statement revealed the involvement of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. However, Kerala Assembly Speaker rejected the notice, citing that the matter is under consideration of the court.

Following this, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan questioned the ruling and stated that similar issues had been discussed in the House before. However, the opposition boycotted the Kerala Assembly session after Speaker denied permission to discuss the notice of adjournment motion given by Congress MLA PT Thomas. The opposition has also demanded resignation of Kerala Chief Minister.

Show cause notice

The voluntary statements of Sarith had come out through the show-cause notice which was given through the customs department. The show-cause notice also contains evidence against the Kerala Chief Minister. It adds that a particular package that Sarith had received from the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. According to the notice, Sarith was told that the package was meant for the CM and out of curiosity when he scanned the package, he found money in it.

Kerala gold smuggling case

On July 5, 2020, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith PS who worked at the UAE Consulate was apprehended in this regard. Subsequently, Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited and M Sivasankar, the ex-Principal Secretary to Kerala CM were also arrested in this case. In January 2020, the NIA filed a charge sheet before the Special Court.

Claiming that the conspiracy started in June 2019, the agency alleged that the aforesaid persons raised funds and smuggled 167 kg of gold between November 2019 and June 2020 through the import cargo addressed to diplomats at the Consulate General of UAE in Thiruvananthapuram. Furthermore, it added that the main accused had planned to smuggle more gold from countries such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. Holding them responsible for threatening the "economic security of India", the agency revealed that the probe against absconding persons and others who facilitated the crime is underway.