'Kerala Bishop's Narcotics Jihad Remarks A Warning To Community:' Union Min Muraleedharan

Amid the furore over Pala Bishop's 'narcotics jihad' remark, Union Minister V Muraleedharan once again backed the controversial statement, calling it a 'warning' to the community members. Asserting that the issue of narcotics should be taken 'very seriously', the BJP leader encouraged everyone to speak out against jihadists.

He further called on the Kerala government to forward the information regarding narcotic jihad to the Centre for investigation.

Pala Bishop's remarks were a warning to community members. It should've been taken seriously. Everyone must stand together & speak out against jihadists. Information (regarding narcotic jihad) held by the State govt should be forwarded to Centre: Union Minister V Muraleedharan

Earlier too, V Muraleedharan has supported Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt's remarks on 'love jihad' and expressed astonishment over the criticism surrounding the Bishop's statements. The Kerala BJP leader stated that he did not understand why the Congress and the CPM were opposing the Bishop when jihadists were being exposed in the state.

"I am surprised that his (Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt) analysis has been criticized by some leaders of Congress and CPM. I don't understand why they're criticizing when jihadis are being opposed and exposed," he told ANI on Friday.

Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt on Thursday triggered a row by saying that Christian girls are falling prey to "love jihad" and "narcotic jihad" in Kerala. He also claimed that wherever arms cannot be used they (referring to Muslims) use other means to destroy the youths of different religions.

The controversial 'love and narcotic jihad' remarks by Kallarangatt triggered ripples in Kerala's political circles as the BJP accused the CPI(M) and the Congress of supporting jihadis, while the latter warned against "Sangh Parivar agenda" to destroy Christian-Muslim harmony in the state.

Verbal Duel between BJP-Congress Over Bishop's Remarks

Amid mounting criticism, the Pala Diocese, under the prominent Syro-Malabar Church, on Saturday had come out with an explanation, saying the bishop did not intend to hurt anyone and his remarks were not against any particular community. The diocese shared the message of going forward unitedly ending all misleading propaganda.

Condemning Bishop Kallarangatt's statement, the CM on Friday said those who hold responsible positions should refrain from making statements causing divisions in society.

Meanwhile, the Kerala unit of BJP wrote to the Union Home Ministry, requesting security for Kallarangatt over his remarks. The Kerala BJP in its letter to MHA stated that the Bishop was under threat by 'extremists' who had marched to his home and threatened physical harm against him.

