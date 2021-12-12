Kerala BJP Asks CM Vijayan To Answer Publicly To Guv's Claims On University Appointments

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state President K Surendran on Sunday, December 12, demanded a judicial inquiry into all appointments made in universities in Kerala after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assumed office. Surendran further demanded an answer from CM Vijayan, alleging that universities are being treated as a Centre for CPI(M)'s (Communist Party of India (Marxist)) political appointments. Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, BJP President stated that CPI(M)'s influence is the only merit required to get an appointment in universities in Kerala. He further urged CM Vijayan to step up and provide clarifications on all the allegations raised by the governor. He then demanded a probe into appointments made by the government for the past six years.

K Surendran said, "The Honourable governor's direct allegation is against the Chief Minister himself. With the political interference and appointment of immediate relatives of CPI(M) leaders and ministers in various universities, the merit is totally ignored".

He added that the entire educations system has collapsed and the CPI(M)-led government is trying to sabotage the autonomy of Kerala universities. With respect to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's allegations, BJP has demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter.

Kerala Governor lashes out at state's education sector

Earlier on Dec 11, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan attacked the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government over the manner in which the education sector is run in the state.

Khan told the media in Delhi, "The Chief Minister has nothing to do with Universities. While the school education in the state is fine, the higher education sector has gone to the dogs as even appointments are being made against the rules".

It is also learned that the Governor has written to CM Vijayan that he will step down from the post of Chancellor of the state varsities if political interference during the appointment of Vice-Chancellors of different universities continues in the state.

Responding to the Governor's attack on the Vijayan-led government, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan stated, "No Government has any authority to intervene in universities matter. They have their own governing body. It's condemning that the Governor had to say such things. Actions should be taken against the Government."

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI