Kerala: BJP Backs LDF's No-confidence Motion To Oust UDF From Kottayam Municipality

In a setback for the Congress-led UDF, the alliance lost power in the Kottayam municipality of Kerala after eight BJP members backed a no-confidence motion introduced by the main Opposition LDF there.

This is the second municipality in the Kottayam district where the UDF has lost power in a week, even though the district is considered to be a stronghold of Congress. The party had earlier lost control of the Erattupetta municipality after a no-confidence motion passed by the LDF received SDPI support.

In the Kottayam municipality, the 22-member UDF governing council chaired by Bincy Sebastian met its fate, after the BJP surprisingly backed the LDF's no-confidence motion at the last minute. In the 52-member council, the UDF and LDF have 22 members each while the BJP has eight.

Even as the UDF councillors steered clear from the motion, 30 members of the LDF and BJP participated in the proceedings, fulfilling the minimum figures. When the motion was put to vote at the end of the debate, 29 members voted in favour of it, ousting the UDF council. One vote became invalid.

LDF moves no-trust motion against UDF

The LDF had moved the no-confidence motion taking advantage of the infighting between the municipal chairperson and the vice-chairman B Gopakumar. The Congress had gained power in Kottayam after offering the chairperson seat to Bincy, who won as a Congress rebel. However, the internal issues in Congress led to problems on the ruling front.

At present, the number of municipalities being ruled by the UDF in the Kottayam district has shrunk to three. Pala is the only municipality being ruled by the LDF in this district.