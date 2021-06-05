Kerala BJP Bribed Me ₹2.5 Lakh To Withdraw Nomination From Kerala Polls: Ex-BSP Neta

Former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader K Sundara has accused Kerala BJP of bribing him in order for the former to withdraw his nomination in the recently-concluded Kerala Assembly elections. K Sundara, who had earlier claimed that he was threatened by BJP workers to withdraw his nomination, changed his statement and told reporters that he was allegedly offered Rs 2.5 lakh cash and other gifts by the BJP as a bribe. Sundara managed to get more votes than Kerala BJP president K Surendran as he contested from the Manjeshwar constituency in the 2016 Assembly polls.

As per reports, Sundara received Rs 2.5 lakh as cash and a smartphone from the BJP after he withdrew his nomination. Further, Sundara also reportedly claimed that he had been offered the ownership of a wine parlour in Karnataka but had refused. The Kerala BJP has, however, refuted Sundara's claims. It is pertinent to point out that K Surendran lost the Kerala assembly elections from both Manjeshwar and Konni Assembly constituency while BJP drew a blank as LDF secured a safe return to power for the second consecutive time.

BJP disappointed with new Kerala budget

The MLA-less BJP expressed disappointment in the budget presented by the LDF govt and accused the state government of renaming & rolling out the Centre's projects. Kerala BJP president K Surendhran noted that the Karnataka government had deposited money directly into the account of auto drivers, labourers and wayside vendors and asked why the Kerala government had not taken any step in that direction.

Meanwhile, Balagopal, who met the media after the budget presentation, said nothing has changed from the last budget. "Those budget proposals will continue.We have made some addition to that considering the COVID-19 situation and to boost the economy of the state.Health is our priority, then food. After that we need to revive our economy and for that we need more jobs." "In order to achieve that, our aim is to give thrust to the agriculture, industries, tourism, IT, knowledge economy sectors," Balagopal said.

Kerala Assembly poll results

The polling for the 2021 state Assembly polls was held on April 6 with an impressive voter turnout of 74.06 per cent. After a hard-fought election campaign, LDF created history by becoming the first incumbent government in Kerala in nearly four decades to get re-elected. The tally of UDF, buoyed by its performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where it won 19 out of 20 seats in the state, was reduced to 41 seats. In contrast, LDF bagged 99 out of 140 seats, 8 more than the 2016 election. UDF's vote share of 39.47% could not pose a challenge to the ruling alliance, which garnered 45.43%.