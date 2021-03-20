Kerala: BJP Candidate Allegedly Attacked By CPM 'goons'; Amit Malviya condemns Heinous Act

As Assembly polls near, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Kerala's Ambalappuzha, Anoop Antony, was injured after he was allegedly attacked by the Communist Party (Marxist) CPM activists in Mullackal on Friday. The 140-seat Kerala Assembly is set to go to polls on April 6, with results to be declared on May 2.

BJP district leadership alleged that Anoop was attacked by CPM workers, who were protesting against another BJP candidate, while he was campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections in the constituency. According to the party, Anoop suffered neck injuries in the attack and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The incident took place after a BJP candidate, Sandeep Vachaspati paid floral tributes and allegedly raised the "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" slogan at the famous Punnapra Vayalar Smriti memorial- which is jointly managed by the CPI(M) and the CPI. The BJP candidate was allegedly accused of 'trespassing' into the memorial and trying to 'humiliate' hundreds of martyred Communist party members. A police complaint was also lodged against him by the CPI district secretary.

Vachaspati defended his actions and stated that he visited the place to pay tributes to those "innocent souls" before filing his nomination.

BJP leader's reaction

The BJP leaders condemned the attack on Twitter and demanded actions against the CPM workers. They also wished for Antony's speedy recovery.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya blamed CPM for the attack and said the state needs to get rid of the CPM's menace.

In a shocking development, BJP’s @AnoopKaippalli, candidate from Ambalappuzha in Kerala, was attacked by Communist goons earlier in the day.



He had to be admitted to hospital. We are all hoping he is safe and recovers.



Kerala needs to get rid of this menace that CPM has become. pic.twitter.com/bqXLDXCenv — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 19, 2021

BJP leader Polsani Muralidhar Rao said that the attack shows CPM's desperation and fear of losing.

Attack on @BJP4Keralam candidate @AnoopKaippalli ji by communist goons shows their desperation and fear of defeat.

I condemn this heinous act. My prayers for his early recovery.

@JPNadda @surendranbjp pic.twitter.com/DMp0Wa7mmW — P Muralidhar Rao (@PMuralidharRao) March 19, 2021

Kerala Election Date announced

On February 26, the Election Commission of India announced the dates of the Assembly election dates for Kerala. The state's election shall be conducted in one phase and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Kerala (Single-phase election)

140 seats (14-SC, 2-ST)

40,771 polling stations

Assembly term ending on May 30

Date of polling- April 6

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.