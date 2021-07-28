Kerala BJP Chief Hails SC Verdict In Assembly Vandalism Case; Calls For Min's Resignation

Kerala BJP President K Surendran on Wednesday took a jibe on the state government after the Supreme Court dismissed its petition to withdraw cases against the CPI(M) MLAs for vandalism in Kerala Assembly in 2015. Addressing a press conference, Surendran hailed the Supreme Court's decision and demanded the resignation of State Minister, Sivankutty.

BJP on Supreme Court's decision over Kerala Assembly vandalism

After the apex court gave its verdict regarding the Kerala Assembly vandalism case, Kerala BJP President K Surendran while speaking to the media said, "Supreme Court has slammed the Kerala government over the Kerala Assembly case today. This shows how the Kerala government is functioning. State Minister Sivankutty should resign and face trial as there are serious charges against him."

Kerala BJP Chief Surendra was earlier summoned by the police for questioning related to a case of theft of hawala money.

Supreme Court on Kerala Assembly Vandalism case

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by the Kerala government seeking a direction to withdraw cases against the prominent Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders for alleged vandalism in the Kerala State Assembly in 2015 when the current ruling party in the state was in opposition at the time of the incident.

The bench headed by Justice Chandrahud and Justice M R Shah said that "there is no immunity/privilege that protects legislators from criminal law."

While dismissing the plea, he also said that the MLAs will be facing trials under the IPC and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act for damaging Assembly property in 2015. The leaders facing prosecution will include members of Kerala's ruling CPM, V Sivankutty, KT Jaleel, and four other MLAs. They all were in the opposition at the time when the incident took place.

The leaders were seen throwing the speaker's chair from the podium followed by damage of electronic equipment like computers, keyboards, and mikes on the desk of the presiding officer. It all happened during the presentation of the state budget in 2015.

The petition was earlier filed before the Supreme Court against a March 12, 2021 order of the Kerala High Court. The Kerala High Court had then dismissed the State's petition for withdrawing prosecution against the accused leaders.

(With agency inputs)