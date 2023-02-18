Kerala BJP Chief Hits Back CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Says 'intolerant Of Religious Harmony'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala chief K Surendran has taken a dig at the state chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after he slammed the Jamaat-e-Islami for holding dialogues with RSS. BJP Kerala chief highlighted that some people are very intolerant of Hindus and Muslims living in harmony.

He said, "Some people are deeply dissatisfied with the amiable atmosphere with all religious minorities. Some people are very intolerant of Hindus and Muslims living in harmony. CPIM and Congress always want these two religions to fight."

"They are the ones who are now issuing a large number of statements against this discussion. There is nothing wrong with people of different minds getting along. Those who are undermining it have been using the Muslim vote bank for political purposes all this time," he added.

Know what CM Vijayan said on Jamaat-e-Islami, RSS meeting

The Kerala CM Vijayan slammed the Jamaat-e-Islami for holding dialogues with RSS in Delhi last month. He said, "Jamaat-e-Islami leadership should clarify what was discussed with the RSS and what was the content of the meeting."

"The logic of Jamaat-e-Islami that the RSS is an organization that can be reformed and transformed through dialogue is like thinking that a leopard's print can be washed away by bathing it. What is even more strange that their argument that the discussion was held to present the common problems of the Indian minorities before the RSS which controls the country's administration," he added.

Hitting back at the CM, the state BJP chief also alleged the government for the scams in the state. He said, "Additional Private Secretary CM Raveendran is the mastermind behind all the scams. The chats between M Sivasankar, former principal secretary of the Kerala CMO and prime accused Swapna Suresh in the LIFE Mission Scam case surfaced. The chats also mentioned the name of Raveendran."

"Pinarayi Vijayan and CM Raveendran are two bodies but one soul. CM Raveendran is at the helm of all the transactions of Pinaravi Viiayan. It is something that everyone knows. Raveendran is the mastermind behind all the scams being done for the Chief Minister. So if we say Raveendran's involvement, it directly means the Chief Minister's involvement."