Kerala BJP Chief Hits Out At State Govt, Police Over Political Killings; Demands CBI Probe

Amid a spate of political murders across Kerala, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) unit chief K Surendran in the state has hit out at the state government and the police. Speaking to reporters, Surendran has also alleged that state leaders in Kerala are connected with the political killings. Surendran further claimed that the "inaction" of Kerala Police is "very much visible". The BJP leader's remarks come after two saffron party workers were recently killed. In addition, an SDPI leader was also allegedly killed.

"Connection of state leaders is also visible in these political killings. The police cannot do anything in this. Their inaction is very much visible," said K Surendran.

The Kerala BJP president also slammed the police for not arresting the culprits in the Palakkad case. In a serious allegation, Surendran has also said that the police are supporting the PFI workers. In recent days, PFI has been linked with political killings in the state.

"The real thing is that the police is supporting the PFI. This is their attitude and even the CPI(M), state government is supporting and shielding the PFI," he added.

K Surendran demands CBI probe in political killings

K Surendran has now demanded a central agency probe into the killings. This demand comes a day after the wife of murdered RSS worker S Sanjith moved to the Kerala High Court and sought a CBI investigation into her husband's death. Sanjith was hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad district on November 15. He was killed in an ambush attack as he was riding his motorcycle with his wife, according to the police. The attack, according to the BJP, was carried out by the Social Democratic Party of India, a political wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI). Following the killing, several individuals including a Popular Front of India (PFI) officer bearer were detained.

Image: ANI