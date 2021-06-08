Kerala BJP Chief K Surendran Faces Heat, FIR Filed For Alleged Bribing Of Rival Candidate

Kerala's Kasaragod police on Monday registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran after he had allegedly ‘bribed‘ a rival candidate with a similar name to withdraw his nomination from the Manjeshwaram constituency in the last state Assembly elections. As of now, the BJP has dismissed all the allegations and called it a conspiracy.

The @INCIndia & the left parties are trying to sabotage the vaccine policy of the nation. Unfortunately, these parties have become the den of snollygosters. They are using the pandemic to score brownie points against BJP. Pathetic. — K Surendran (@surendranbjp) June 7, 2021

Sundara, a BSP candidate of Manjeswaram constituency in the district and a namesake of Surendran, had on March 22 withdraw his nomination papers thereby giving an edge to the BJP state chief, and ultimately lost the seat.

As per a PTI report, Sundara had said, "A day after I filed the nomination papers, the BJP workers came to my place and asked me to withdraw the nomination. They gave me the amount in cash."

The Kasaragod police have now registered the case under IPC Sections 171 (B) and 171 (E), inducing a person to exercise any electoral right or rewarding any person from having exercised any such right and bribery, respectively.

Police record Sundara's statement

Kerala police on Sunday had recorded the statement of K Sundara. The statement was recorded after the Kasaragod district police chief directed the Badiyadukka police to register a case in the matter.

"We have recorded the statement of Sundara. He said he was threatened by the BJP workers to withdraw the nomination papers. Also, he said he was offered money and that he had accepted it," the police told PTI.

Manjeswaram was one among the A-Plus constituencies for BJP in Kerala where the party pinned hopes of winning the elections to the state Assembly. IUML's A K M Ashraf won the seat with 65,758 votes while Surendran managed to bag 65,013 votes.

(With Agency Inputs)