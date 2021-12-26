Kerala BJP Chief Tells State's Guv To Uphold Rule Of Law; 'BJP-RSS Lost 22 Karyakartas'

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Kerala unit has written to Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan to intervene to uphold the rule of law in the state. The party's state president K Surendran said that the BJP and RSS have lost 22 karyakartas, including Advocate Renjith Sreenivasan, under the Pinarayi Vijayan regime.

In a letter to the state's governor, Kerala BJP wrote that the party is forced to inform about the "uninterrupted" violence by the Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the Popular Front of India. "They have brutally murdered thee of our karyakarthas in a short span of time."

"Very recently, our OBC Morcha State Secretary Adv Renjith Sreenivasan was hacked to death by PFI terrorists on 19.12.2021 in the early morning in Alappuzha. He was brutally murdered in front of his mother, wife and daughter at his residence...The SDPI used their ambulance for transporting the perpetrators. Shocking, his residence is hardly 200 meters away from the nearest Police Station and yet nothing could prevent this horrid action," the letter said.

The BJP alleged that the murder of Sreenivasan was a calculated and well-planned one. The party alleged that he was in surveillance of the PFI terrorists for the past couple of days.

"Earlier on 15.11.2021, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Theneri Mandal Boudhik Pramukh Shri Sanjith (27) was hacked to death in broad daylight at Mambaram, Palakkad, by PFI terrorists...The assailants followed Shri Sanjith, hit his motorcycle, and hacked him to death in front of his beloved wife," the letter said.

It added that it is disheartening to see police carry out investigations in a distinctly partial manner. "It is also an open secret that the ruling party CPI(M) and the Islamic terror outfits are now hand in glove in the state. Their common goal is to annihilate nationalist forces in Kerala...Therefore, we humbly request your good self to intervene to uphold the rule of law in the state and ensure the protection of life and property of the commons," BJP said.