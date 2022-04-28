Kerala BJP President K Surendran praised the Kerala state government’s progressive decision to approach a BJP-ruled state to understand the Gujarat development model of governance and stated that the CPI(M) government shall accept that the Gujarat model is the best model of governance.



He further quipped that the CM Pinarayi Vijayan government should now publicly accept that the Kerala model of governance is a failure. BJP leaders further welcomed the state government’s approach of acquiring governance wisdom from Gujarat.

'Proves that Kerala model of governance is a failure'

“It's a welcome step that at last Pinarayi Vijayan government has recognised Gujarat development model. State Government has sent a delegation to Gujarat to learn about their model. It's a pearl of belated wisdom from the Kerala government to recognise the Gujarat model. It's also clear that the Kerala model is a failure," the Kerala BJP chief said.

Kerala govt sends 2-member team to study Gujarat model of governance

The statement comes after the state government's high-level official team reached Gujarat to study 'the system aiding good governance practised by the BJP-ruled state.' The two-member official team, which includes Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy along with his staff officer Umesh NSK, arrived in Gujarat on Wednesday for a two-day visit from April 27 to April 29.

The delegation attended a presentation on the Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel's dashboard system for project implementation in the western state. VP Joy, meanwhile, visited Gandhinagar on Wednesday to study the Gujarat Model of Governance, spoke to ANI and stated that it is a good and comprehensive monitoring system.

"The systems are working very smoothly. I am very happy with its working. It has been done in a good manner. The system is good as officers can track their own performance and it also ensures that services are delivered to the people. It also helps in receiving feedback which will be used for implementation. It is a good digital system," he said to ANI.

The ruling LDF government, earlier this week, had announced sending a two-member high-official team to Gujarat for studying the good governance introduced by the BJP-ruled state further sparking a row in the southern state. However, the Left government's decision to send its top officials to the western state was criticised by the opposition Congress as well as the Muslim League, while on the other hand, BJP welcomed the decision.

Image: Facebook/@KSurendran