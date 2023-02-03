Kerala: BJP, Congress Protest Against Pinarayi Vijayan Govt Over ₹2 Hike On Fuel Prices

Members of the BJP and Congress took to the streets to protest against the Kerala government after the state's Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Friday, February 3, announced price hike in fuel cess. Balagopal presented the state's budget for 2023-24 and proposed increasing social security cess on fuel by Rs 2. According to the Finance Minister, this will bring an additional revenue of Rs 750 crore for the state.

Showcasing disagreement to the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Kerala goverment, members from the Congress and the BJP staged a protest in Thiruvananthapuram and raised slogans against the CM Pinarayi Vijayan regime. Notably, the price of petrol in Thiruvananthapuram has touched Rs 108 whereas diesel costs Rs 96.79 in the capital. In order to disperse the protestors, the police resorted to water cannons following which a BJP member was seen laying on the road after possibly sustaining injuries.

Apart from fuel, people in Kerala will also have to pay Rs 20 more on every bottle of liquor between the range Rs 500-900 and Rs 40 more for bottles priced over Rs 1,000. Moreover, the electrical duty on commercial and industrial units has also been increased by 5%.

BJP, Congress launch campaign against CPI (M)

Apart from the streets, the BJP and Congress also launched a campaign on Twitter and lashed out against the Kerala goverment for 'attacking Keralites' with inflation. "Everything has a limit; Not only in the legislature but also in looting the people. Debt-ridden leftist government is imposing tax burden on people to generate revenue due to extravagance. It is the challenge of the Pinarayi government to the Malayalees who are suffering for that day," Kerala BJP tweeted.

State's BJP President K Surendran even organised a protest march in Kottayam with banners and burnt effigies of the Kerala government.

The Congress too went after CM Vijayan and tweeted that "public anger is rising strongly against the Pinarayi government's pocket-busting budget." It also said that "the Finance Minister is piling the burden of the Pinarayi government's mismanagement, misguided development vision and extravagance on the heads of the poor and the middle class."