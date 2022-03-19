Kerala: BJP, Congress Protest Implementation Of 'anti-people' SilverLine Rail Project

The Bharatiya Janata Party would not allow the SilverLine semi high-speed rail project to see the light of the day. The project is facing massive protests in Ernakulam, Kottayam and Kozhikode. The opposition in the Kerala assembly also boycotted the session after the agitations broke out against the hi-speed rail project.

The BJP's Union Minister of state, V. Muraleedharan opposed the project and said in a press conference, "What is going on in the name of SilverLine project displays atrocities against women. State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is behaving like a quiet monocrat. It's shameful that in a state where so many slogans for gender equality are witnessed, brutal police atrocities are going against women (protesters) in the name of K-Rail. BJP will not allow the government to implement an anti-people project by force,"

Massive Protests against SilverLine semi high-speed rail project

The local residents disrupted the laying of the stones in the land identified for the project in Kallai in Kozhikode district and Mamala near Thiruvankulam in Ernakulam district. According to reports, women were protesting with Kerosene in their hands. The Kerala police detained people protesting against the project.



After the people of Madampally were detained, Opposition leaders boycotted the Kerala Assembly session and staged a protest.

VD Satheesan, Leader of Opposition (LoP), said, "We have boycotted the Assembly session in the evening because of the ongoing agitation against the K-Rail project at Changanassery. Police brutally attacked the people, including women and children. Two days ago, we had raised the issue on the floor of the Assembly and the CM had assured that there won't be police highhandedness against the protestors."



He added, "Entire Kerala is protesting against the SilverLine project. The project will adversely impact the environment because the state is an ecologically fragile place. The government did not carry out any geological or location surveys. The Railway Minister in Parliament had said that they had given in-principle approval for the draft proposal for the project and not for the construction. The state government acquiring the land without the approval of the Ministry of Railways."



The Silverline project is expected to reduce travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod to around four hours.