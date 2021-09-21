Kerala BJP Demands Strong Legislation On Religious Conversions In The Name Of Marriages

The Kerala government is in choppy waters as the opposition parties continue to attack the ruling CPI(M) on rising ‘extremism & radicalisation' in the state. Amid the ongoing political controversy, the state BJP unit has now urged the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to adopt legislation to penalise people involved in religious conversions by conducting inter-faith marriages. The saffron party has alleged that many inter-faith marriages are being conducted in the state with an agenda of ‘recruiting them for terrorist activities.

On Tuesday, Kerala BJP general secretary George Kurian urged CM Pinarayi Vijayan led Left government to bring about legislation to deal with people who are marrying people from another religion, for the sake of religious conversion. Kurian asserted that the BJP is not against love marriages, but the party is concerned against marriages that only lead to religious conversions in the name of love.

BJP opposes love marriages for the sake of religious conversions

He alleged that the girls from the state are being radicalised and manipulated to join Afghanistan and Syria to pursuit terrorism after converting them to Islam by marrying them. He further called these conversions as a way to strengthen terrorism and not a religious conversion to Islam.

"Love jihad can be rooted out only through strong legislation. So, the state government should bring in a law to check religious conversions in the name of marriages after targeting them to recruit for terrorist activities," Kurian told PTI. He supported his argument further by adding, “Those who say that the term ''love jihad'' was not defined should not forget the fact that even ''religion'' was not explained in the Constitution,” George Kurian claimed.

Love Jihad Row

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party National Executive Member PK Krishna Das slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for remaining silent on the issue of terrorism and 'love jihad' in the state. Speaking at a press meet in Kochi, Das questioned, "Why is the Chief Minister keeping silent about the rampant terrorism in Kerala? Terrorism is having serious repercussions on the social fabric of Kerala. Why is the Chief Minister not investigating terrorism? Who is he afraid of?".

Radicalisation & Extremism Row

The Pinarayi government faced a massive controversy that broke out after CPI(M)’s in-house note for its cadres revealed the increasing attempts by a section of society to radicalise college youth towards terrorism. The LDF government was also cornered on the statement made by a Bishop on “love & narcotic jihad.” Earlier on September 9, Bishop Kallarangatt claimed that Christian girls were largely falling prey to “love and narcotic jihad” in Kerala. This statement triggered political controversy in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: ANI