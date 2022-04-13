Kerala: BJP Demands Thorough Probe In Death Of Ex-CITU Member; Blames Ruling CPI(M)

A day after the suicide of a former CITU member, KG Saji in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Kerala unit on Wednesday blamed the ruling CPI(M) government in the state, indirectly accusing it of prompting the suicide.

Speaking on the same, BJP leader and party's national spokesperson Tom Vadakkan has demanded a proper investigation into the matter stating that a thorough probe is required in the incident as pertinent details regarding the death of the former CITU member are yet to be unveiled.

Furthermore, launching a veiled attack on the ruling Pinarayi Vijayan-led CPI(M) administration in the state, Tom Vadakkan, while speaking to ANI, also claimed that it is the party protocol to kill the ones who point out the corruption in the system. Notably, this came just days after KG Saji had left CITU and went on to launch an independent union of his own. According to sources, his exit from the ruling party's trade union had angered the party leadership as many other members left the organisation to join him.

Ex-CITU union member found dead in Thrissur

The body of 49-year-old KG Saji, a former Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) union member was found in his house in the Thrissur district of Kerala after he allegedly committed suicide following receiving threats from the union members of the CITU - the trade union affiliated to the ruling CPI(M) party in the state. A suicide note was also recovered beside the deceased which mentioned the names of some CITU leaders including the branch secretary.

According to his brother Biju, Saji was receiving threats from the CITU leadership after he left the party's trade union. Saji used to work as a headload worker during his tenure in the organisation but later left it.

Notably, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) is a National level Trade Union in India and is one of the biggest assemblies of workers and classes in the country. While further details pertaining to the Kerala head load worker's suicide are awaited, the incident has led to a few clashes creating a tense situation in Peechi where conflicts had become common in the past few days.

Image: Republic/ANI