Kerala BJP Leader Renjith Srinivasan Killed In Alappuzha; Party Alleges PFI Hand In Murder

Days after the brutal murder of an RSS worker in Kerala's Palakkad, another state BJP leader was hacked to death in the Alappuzha district in the wee hours of Sunday. The deceased, identified as Ranjeet Sreenivas, was the OBC Morcha state secretary and a member of the BJP state committee.

The attackers barged into his house last night and attacked him. The 40-year-old leader was a BJP candidate in the 2016 Assembly elections in the Alappuzha constituency. He was an advocate by profession.

The BJP has accused Popular Front of India (PFI) of murdering Ranjeet Sreenivas. Condemning the killing of BJP leader, state party president K Surendran said that Ranjeet was hacked to death by 'PFI terrorists' in broad daylight. Surendran claimed that the PFI has murdered three BJP-RSS leaders in the last two months and accused the state government of not taking any action against the murderers.

'Stop appeasing violent groups': MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar warns CPI-M Govt

Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar also condoled the death of the OBC leader at the hands of 'terror elements' and said that the incident should serve as a wake-up call for the Pinarayi Vijayan government to stop 'appeasing' violent groups and 'allowing' Kerala to become a safe haven for violent groups.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Alappuzha district fearing unrest over the murder of Ranjeet Sreenivas.

RSS worker murdered in Kerala's Palakkad

Earlier, an RSS worker named Sanjith, was murdered in Palakkad while he was riding on his motorcycle with his wife.

Police said that Sanjith, who is from the Elappully region of Kerala, was stabbed more than 50 times. Unrest prevailed in the region following the murder and an investigation was launched to nab the accused who fled the spot.

So far, the police have arrested only three accused in the Sajith murder case - Abdul Salam, a resident of Nenmara; Jafar, a resident of Kozhinjampara, who was directly involved in the murder; and Nisar, a resident of Ottapalam, who helped the accused escape. Five people are yet to be found, including three who were directly involved in the crime.

The probe team on Thursday raided 5 SDPl/Popular Front offices in Nenmara, Cherpulassery, Shornur, Puthunagaram, and Athikkode region of Palakkad district.