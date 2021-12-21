The Republic Media Network spoke to the family of Kerala BJP leader Renjith Srinivasan who was hacked to death in the state's Alappuzha district in the wee hours of Sunday. Speaking to Republic, Srinivasan's brother revealed the shocking details of his brother's murder. The saffron party has accused the Popular Front of India (PFI) of murdering Renjith Srinivasan. His brother has claimed that Srinivasan's leg was broken by the attackers so that he could not run away. Moreover, they also vandalised his bike.

"The used a sword to cut him and his entire leg was cut into pieces so that he doesn't run. They even took his dhoti so that he doesn't run outside. They also broke the car and the bike," his brother revealed.

Kerala BJP leader Renjith Srinivasan killed in Alappuzha

In a shocking incident, Kerala BJP leader Renjith Srinivasan was hacked to death in the state's Alappuzha district in the wee hours of Sunday. The victim was the OBC Morcha state secretary and a member of the BJP state committee. The attackers allegedly barged into the house late at night and attacked him. Renjith Srinivasan was a BJP candidate in the 2016 Assembly elections in the Alappuzha constituency. He was an advocate by profession.

After the murder, the BJP has accused the Popular Front of India (PFI) of murdering Renjith Srinivasan. Kerala BJP President K Surendran has stated that Srinivasan was hacked to death by 'PFI terrorists' in broad daylight. Moreover, he also claimed that the PFI has murdered three leaders from the BJP and RSS in the last two months and accused the state government of not taking any action against the murderers. This incident took place days after another RSS worker named Sanjith was murdered in Palakkad. Sanjith was killed when he was riding on his motorcycle with his wife. The police have stated that he was stabbed more than 50 times.

Image: Republic